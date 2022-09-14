‘That was devastating’: Estacada woman loses home in McIver State Park Fire.

ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) - What was once a 102-year-old building on a sprawling property in Estacada, is now a pile of charred memories.

“This will be emotional the rest of my life,” Debbie Ingamells said.

Ingamells was at home Friday like any other night, when she got a level three, “go now”, alert on her phone, followed by a knock at her door.

“They said ‘You have five minutes, get out. Get out now.’ So, I started throwing things in the van, the dog, the cat, dog food, cat food, the clothes I already packed in the suitcase, pictures off the wall, whatever I could grab,” she said. “I was out of here in five minutes, but I wish I took five minutes more because I left so many things I wish I had now.”

After she left, she said the embers from the McIver State Park Fire flew in the wind and landed on her roof, incinerating the place she’s called home for nearly 20 years.

“They said it didn’t take too many minutes for this house to be gone,” Ingamells said.

The fire left behind a scorched car in the driveway and burned old quilts and mementos from her time as a teacher.

“When I came up and there was no more house standing there, that was devastating,” she said.

Ingamells is relieved that she, her dog and cat made it out alive, but in the rubble she also lost priceless items she’s afraid she’ll never be able to replace.

“It’s been a tough year all in all because my mom passed away in December. So, I inherited a beautiful mahogany table and 12 chairs that was my childhood - memories are all around that table,” she said. “My mom’s wedding ring was on a chain in the bathroom hanging on my little hooks and it’s gone.”

She said her family is coming out to help sift through the property this week. She’s going to get a metal detector to go over the property, but thinks the ring probably melted in the heat.

As she decides whether to rebuild her property, she’s grateful for her neighbors in Estacada.

“One of the benefits of living in a little town is that people in little towns come forward. Every morning my phone is blowing up with how can I help? What can I do? Want me to come over and sift through?” Ingamells said.

She also says this is a good reminder to have a go bag ready at home.

“Highly recommend it. Have a bag with your important papers and documents in it. Like, my passport’s in that mess. Things that are harder to replace, last year’s taxes even,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.