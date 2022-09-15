Ayo at the Fall RV and Van Show

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:56 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Northwest RV and Van Show is back in Portland at the Expo Center. Ayo Elise is there with a preview of what you can expect to see this weekend.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets and more information can be found at the Portland Fall RV & Van Show website.

Some of these RVs are like walking into a house, but they also cost a pretty penny.

