Bend music teacher arrested, accused of possessing explicit images of children

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - A teacher in Bend-La Pine Schools has been arrested after he was found in possession of explicit images of children, according to the Bend Police Department.

Police said the investigation began on Aug. 11 when the department received a report from the Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program indicating that a video containing child sexual abuse had been uploaded and linked to 35-year-old Erik Duane Ekstrom’s digital devices.

On Thursday morning, police executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Northeast Viking Avenue and seized multiple digital devices. Ekstrom was arrested on two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

According to police, Ekstrom is a music teacher in Bend-La Pine Schools. FOX 12 has reached out to the school district for comment but have not yet heard back.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Ian Macdonnell at 541-693-6911.

