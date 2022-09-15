On the Go with Joe at Mt. Angel Oktoberfest

The largest folk festival in the northwest kicks off Thursday.
MOUNT ANGEL, Ore. (KPTV) - Grab your lederhosen and get ready to celebrate with the Mount Angel Oktoberfest!

The largest folk festival in the northwest kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15, and goes until Sunday, Sept. 18.

Be sure to come hungry and thirsty as there will be lots of food along with a great selection of beers, wines, cider and sodas from the Pacific Northwest and Germany to enjoy.

There will also be many things to do and see at Oktoberfest including arts and crafts, a car show, a golf tournament, Oktoberfest Olympics, and wiener dog races!

For more information about the Mt. Angel Oktoberfest, click here.

