PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Highland Elementary School second and third grade teacher was named the Multnomah Education Service District’s 2023 Regional Teacher of The Year on Wednesday, according to the Gresham-Barlow School District.

Following nomination by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family, 16 regional Teachers of The Year are chosen by a diverse panel of regional representatives.

Highland teacher Amanda Jensen wins a $1,000 prize from the Oregon Lottery and is now in the running for Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, who will be selected from the regional winners later in the fall.

“Amanda Jensen believes in the capacity of each of her students to succeed,” said Gresham-Barlow Superintendent James Hiu. “She empowers students to find their voice and inspires in them a love of learning. She is the epitome of an exceptional, professional educator.”

Gresham schoolteacher chosen as Multnomah teacher of the year. (Highland Elementary School)

The Oregon Teacher of the Year for 2023 will receive a $10,000 prize with an additional $5,000 going to their school. Three finalists and their schools will also each receive $2,000.

People can visit OregonTeacheroftheYear.org for more information or to nominate a teacher for 2024.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.