Installation begins on new gigantic wooden roof at Portland airport

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Installation began this week on a massive new timber roof for the Portland airport.

The roof was made out of 2.5 million feet of timber from Oregon and Washington, according to archinect.com.

On Wednesday, the airport shared video of the new roof being moved into place. They said the installation process will slowly be completed over the next few months.

Each piece of the new roof, which was pre-built offsite, weighs 600,000-pounds and takes 90 minutes to move ¾ of a mile across the airfield.

The giant roof is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.