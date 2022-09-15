Large shark leaps into fishing boat off coast of Maine

Shark leaps off coast of Maine.
Shark leaps off coast of Maine.(TMX)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A mako shark leapt into the fishing vessel Lady Anne off Mid-Coast Maine on Aug. 27, and the surprising catch was caught on video.

“A lovely day shark fishing with two beautiful blue sharks tagged and released when a big mako took the bait,” Sea Ventures Charters wrote alongside the video on Facebook.

The video, captured by Chris Kingsbury, shows the moment the mako was hooked on the line, and it flips out of the water briefly.

At first, “everyone was enjoying the acrobatics of the mako.” Then it leaped into the boat as the fishers scrambled to get out of the way.

“No one was hurt, including the mako,” said Dave Sinclair, Sea Ventures Charters owner and captain of the vessel. The company said the shark was “measured, tagged, nudged toward the transom door and released.”

------

TMX contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gresham schoolteacher chosen as Multnomah teacher of the year.
Gresham schoolteacher chosen as Multnomah teacher of the year
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found in recaptured city