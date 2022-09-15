Large shark leaps into fishing boat off coast of Maine

A mako shark leapt into the fishing vessel Lady Anne off Mid-Coast Maine on Aug. 27, and the surprising catch was caught on video.

“A lovely day shark fishing with two beautiful blue sharks tagged and released when a big mako took the bait,” Sea Ventures Charters wrote alongside the video on Facebook.

The video, captured by Chris Kingsbury, shows the moment the mako was hooked on the line, and it flips out of the water briefly.

At first, “everyone was enjoying the acrobatics of the mako.” Then it leaped into the boat as the fishers scrambled to get out of the way.

“No one was hurt, including the mako,” said Dave Sinclair, Sea Ventures Charters owner and captain of the vessel. The company said the shark was “measured, tagged, nudged toward the transom door and released.”

