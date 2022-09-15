Man with bow and arrows arrested in Lane Co. mobile park

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday night after shooting arrows in a mobile home park, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before midnight, police responded to reports of a man standing on the roof of a residence, armed with a bow and arrows and shooting at people. Callers said he had yelled that that he was going to shoot the property manager.

When police arrived, the man jumped from the roof, ran several hundred feet, plunged into a blackberry thicket, and then eventually surrendered to police.

Police said the man, Jose Deleon, was wearing ballistic body armor when they arrested him. Arrows were found scattered around the park, with at least one arrow stuck into the side of another residence.

Deleon was taken to the Lane County Jail. His charges include disorderly conduct, assault, and reckless endangerment.

