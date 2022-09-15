Nice weather today, cooling down starting Friday

Good morning! Our skies are mainly overcast as we kick off our Thursday. Similar to the past two days, clouds will be stubborn to clear out. You may encounter some spots of drizzle during your A.M. commute. Expect to see sunbreaks here and there between midday and the afternoon, along with comfortable temperatures. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s across the metro area. A weak front will slide in between tonight and Friday morning, bringing a few more areas of drizzle than today. Surfaces may actually turn wet in portions of the Coast Range, the West Hills of Portland and the Cascade Foothills. Otherwise, Friday will be mainly dry and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

A deep trough of low pressure will dig southward out of the Gulf of Alaska between Friday and Saturday. Most of the lift/energy associated with this system will probably focus over southwest Oregon and northern California. Those locations will have the best shot at seeing a nice soaking rain. However, a few light showers will be possible in northwest Oregon & southwest Washington, especially along western facing slopes in the Coast Range and Cascades. I wouldn’t expect to see much sunshine on Saturday. Highs will only reach the mid 60s. Sunday should feature a bit more sunshine, especially during the second half of the day. Highs will end up in the low 70s.

High pressure will gradually build in between early to mid next week. This system will bring mostly sunny skies and a warming trend. Afternoon temps will range between the mid to upper 70s, with overnight lows remaining in the 50s.

Have a great Thursday!

