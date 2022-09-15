Oregon Humane Society waives adoption fees for cats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is holding an adoption special in its Portland and Salem Campuses for cats Thursday through Sunday.

OHS is waiving the adoption fee for cats above a year old and cutting the adoption fee in half for kittens.

OHS’s Salem Campus took in almost 100 cats and kittens from a neglect case in Polk County. The Portland Campus has close to 500 cats and kittens receiving care.

“We are committed to helping as many cats and kittens as we can, but we need the public’s help,” said Chase Patterson, OHS Vice President of Operations. “Every adoption makes a difference and allows us to help the next animal in need.”

Anyone who is interested can schedule an appointment at the Portland or Salem Campuses. OHS said all adoptions include up-to-date vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, and a certificate for a free health exam with participating veterinarians.

