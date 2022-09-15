Oregon State Police warn of ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect believed to be heading north from Southeast Oregon

HUMBOLDT COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police is warning the public of an armed and dangerous man last seen in Southeast Oregon. Officials say the man was last seen heading north from Plush, Oregon.

According to OSP, the unnamed suspect has committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada, and is traveling in a stolen burnt orange and silver 2001 Dodge Dakota 4-door. The truck has the Nevada license plate 436 NTR.

Stolen truck suspect is believed to be driving. (Oregon State Police)

The man is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build, and beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and brown pants with a baseball cap. The pants were also described as tan camouflage.

OSP says the man has committed previous home invasions and car-jackings and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, OSP asks you call 911 or contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776.

