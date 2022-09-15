Oregon’s last coal-fired power plant knocked down

Oregon's last coal-fired power plant is no more.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOARDMAN, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s last coal-fired power plant is no more.

Portland General Electric knocked down the facility in Boardman on Thursday. Around 10 a.m., demolition crews imploded the nearly 700-foot tall stack and boiler. It took just seconds for the facility to come tumbling down.

The power plant operated from 1980 until it shut down in 2020.

PGE says the implosion marked the end of the plants role in the state’s energy history, and also celebrates a clean energy future.

