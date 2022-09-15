Portland police investigating deadly stabbing in Eliot neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in the Eliot neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Just after 1:30 p.m., officers were called out to a suspicious circumstances with a weapon in the 2400 block of Northeast Rodney Avenue. Police said a man had been stabbed and he died at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

According to police, all people involved remained at the scene and officers are not looking for anyone related to the investigation.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation. Northeast Rodney Avenue will be closed between Northeast Sacramento Street and Northeast Russell Street while authorities remain on scene.

No additional details have been released. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991, or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.

