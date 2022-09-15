Ridgefield School District reveals latest offer to striking teachers

File image
File image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) – As negotiations between the Ridgefield School District and the Ridgefield Education Association (REA) continue, the district has revealed the offer provided to the REA.

The district says its financial offer includes the following:

  • Increased certificated staff base salaries by 6.5% in 2022-2023
  • Increased salary by at least 4.5% or IPD (whichever is higher) in 2023-2024
  • Increased salary by at least 3.0% or IPD (whichever is higher) 2024-2025
  • Increased TRI (Time, Responsibility, and Incentive) pay 2%
  • Compressed the salary schedule by 2 steps (teachers will max out on the salary scale two years sooner)
  • Salary schedule compressed laterally by 2 columns creating higher starting salary for beginning teachers
  • Increased extra-curricular stipends by 6.5%, 4.5%, and 3% over next 3 years
  • Increased extra-curricular assistants pay to 75%
  • Enhanced stipend for various positions (robotics, etc.)
  • Overload pay increased to $7, doubling to $14 at the 3rd student
Ridgefield S.D. provided the table below to show approximate salary increases (including TRI)...
Ridgefield S.D. provided the table below to show approximate salary increases (including TRI) for three different employee types, entry level, 10 years of service, and 20 years of service(Ridgefield School District)

Ridgefield teachers have been on strike since Sept. 9 while teachers continue negotiations over better special education and intervention programs and a salary increase.

Parties have agreed to work with mediators during bargaining sessions, the first of which happened Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Teachers on strike in Ridgefield
Ridgefield teachers pass no confidence vote against district officials
Striking teachers rally at latest Ridgefield School District board meeting.
Striking teachers rally at latest Ridgefield School District board meeting
Teachers on strike in Ridgefield
No school in Ridgefield as teachers remain on strike

Latest News

Multiple cars hit by a man throwing rocks from his bike in SE Portland
Oregon high school students photos stolen, used to create OnlyFans accounts
Oregon high school students photos stolen, used to create OnlyFans accounts
Oregon State Police warn of 'armed and dangerous' suspect believed to be heading north from...
Oregon State Police warn of ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect believed to be heading north from Southeast Oregon
Person throwing screws on roads around St. Helens causes hundreds of flat tires
Person throwing screws on roads around St. Helens causes hundreds of flat tires