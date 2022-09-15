Ridgefield School District reveals latest offer to striking teachers
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) – As negotiations between the Ridgefield School District and the Ridgefield Education Association (REA) continue, the district has revealed the offer provided to the REA.
The district says its financial offer includes the following:
- Increased certificated staff base salaries by 6.5% in 2022-2023
- Increased salary by at least 4.5% or IPD (whichever is higher) in 2023-2024
- Increased salary by at least 3.0% or IPD (whichever is higher) 2024-2025
- Increased TRI (Time, Responsibility, and Incentive) pay 2%
- Compressed the salary schedule by 2 steps (teachers will max out on the salary scale two years sooner)
- Salary schedule compressed laterally by 2 columns creating higher starting salary for beginning teachers
- Increased extra-curricular stipends by 6.5%, 4.5%, and 3% over next 3 years
- Increased extra-curricular assistants pay to 75%
- Enhanced stipend for various positions (robotics, etc.)
- Overload pay increased to $7, doubling to $14 at the 3rd student
Ridgefield teachers have been on strike since Sept. 9 while teachers continue negotiations over better special education and intervention programs and a salary increase.
Parties have agreed to work with mediators during bargaining sessions, the first of which happened Saturday.
