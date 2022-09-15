Ridgefield School District reveals latest offer to striking teachers

RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) – As negotiations between the Ridgefield School District and the Ridgefield Education Association (REA) continue, the district has revealed the offer provided to the REA.

The district says its financial offer includes the following:

Increased certificated staff base salaries by 6.5% in 2022-2023

Increased salary by at least 4.5% or IPD (whichever is higher) in 2023-2024

Increased salary by at least 3.0% or IPD (whichever is higher) 2024-2025

Increased TRI (Time, Responsibility, and Incentive) pay 2%

Compressed the salary schedule by 2 steps (teachers will max out on the salary scale two years sooner)

Salary schedule compressed laterally by 2 columns creating higher starting salary for beginning teachers

Increased extra-curricular stipends by 6.5%, 4.5%, and 3% over next 3 years

Increased extra-curricular assistants pay to 75%

Enhanced stipend for various positions (robotics, etc.)

Overload pay increased to $7, doubling to $14 at the 3rd student

Ridgefield S.D. provided the table below to show approximate salary increases (including TRI) for three different employee types, entry level, 10 years of service, and 20 years of service (Ridgefield School District)

Ridgefield teachers have been on strike since Sept. 9 while teachers continue negotiations over better special education and intervention programs and a salary increase.

Parties have agreed to work with mediators during bargaining sessions, the first of which happened Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.