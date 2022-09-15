Ridgefield teachers pass no confidence vote against district officials

Teachers on strike in Ridgefield
Teachers on strike in Ridgefield(KPTV/Debra Gil)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) - Striking Ridgefield teachers passed a vote of no confidence against the district superintendent, assistant superintendent and an executive director on Tuesday, according to the Ridgefield Education Association.

The vote against Superintendent Nathan McCann, Assistant Superintendent Chris Griffith and Michael Baskette, the executive director of student services followed a school board meeting for which more than 100 teachers, parents and community members attended in support of the teacher strike.

The strike followed months of negotiations between the district and union. Teachers are asking for more staffing in special education, improvement to the district intervention program and competitive pay to recruit and keep good teachers.

