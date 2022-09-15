‘Swift Watch’ returns to swarm Chapman Elementary chimney in NW Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An annual tradition in Northwest Portland is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Dubbed “Swift Watch”, for decades thousands of Vaux’s swifts travel back to Portland to swarm the chimney at Chapman Elementary School to roost. It’s one of the largest known roosting sites for the birds.

The hill next to the school has been packed the last two weeks and Wednesday night was no different.

“This month, in my opinion, is the best month of the year,” said Colleen McDaniel, a Portland Audubon volunteer and board member, who says she is happy the event is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. “It’s absolutely fantastic. This is an event that I love every single year and we have really missed it the past couple. As you can see by the crowds, obviously the Portlanders have as well.”

Over a hundred people brought blankets, chairs, and snacks and found a spot on the hill with friends and family to watch the swifts make their way into the chimney.

“I have not seen the birds before,” said Harry Chafetz, who was watching the swifts for the first time. “I believe my wife has seen them, but it’s exciting.”

Mitchell and Lisa Berck brought the whole family to watch the birds for the first time as well.

“I heard about this several years ago and every year I’ve wanted to come but I kept brushing it off,” said Lisa. “But this year I convinced the whole family to come so the grandkids, daughter, son-in-law are all here. It’s just really cool being out here.”

If you’re considering coming out to watch the swifts this month, McDaniel says right now is the perfect time.

“Huge amount of swifts moving through,” McDaniel said. “Right now is our peak counts. Last night we had 11,000 birds roost for the evening. Hopefully in the next couple of days the numbers might even get bigger.”

Portland Audubon has more information on “Swift Watch” here.

