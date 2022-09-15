Therapy dog visits first responders battling Cedar Creek Fire

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Fire crews fighting the Cedar Creek fire in Lane County got a special visit from a special friend Wednesday. Probie, a dog from First Responder Therapy Dogs, came to relieve stress and put smiles on the faces of hard-working firefighters.

The fire crews have been fighting the Cedar Creek fire since early September. The areas around Cedar Creek were put on a level 3 evacuation (Go Now), on September 9.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.