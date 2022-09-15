Therapy dog visits first responders battling Cedar Creek Fire

Probie, a dog from First Responder Therapy Dogs, came to relieve stress and put smiles on the faces of hard-working firefighters.(Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Fire crews fighting the Cedar Creek fire in Lane County got a special visit from a special friend Wednesday. Probie, a dog from First Responder Therapy Dogs, came to relieve stress and put smiles on the faces of hard-working firefighters.

The fire crews have been fighting the Cedar Creek fire since early September. The areas around Cedar Creek were put on a level 3 evacuation (Go Now), on September 9.

