Umatilla Co. man charged with attempted murder in Wildhorse Casino robbery

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old Umatilla County man was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in connection with the Aug. 17 Wildhorse Resort and Casino robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

Court documents allege that Javier Francisco Vigil entered the Wildhorse Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. He then drew a pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.”

The cashier gave Vigil nearly $70,000 in cash.

As Vigil left the casino, he shot at least one round at a tribal police officer, according to police. Vigil was injured by returning gunfire, arrested and taken to a local hospital.

Vigil pled not guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and other charges at his federal court arraignment Thursday in Portland before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo.

A four-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 1. If convicted, Vigil faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

