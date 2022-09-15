Washington officer tells TikTok she’s allowed to drive 90 mph, gets suspended

FEDERAL WAY Wash. (KPTV) - In July, a Washington police officer posted a TikTok video that made headlines and rubbed some viewers the wrong way. The Federal Way Police Department then suspended her for 10 hours without pay.

While the officer has since removed the video from the platform, a Reddit user was able to obtain a copy of it. In a now-viral post, they restarted the conversation about this officer’s behavior.

In the video, Federal Way police officer Breanna Straus advises motorists on what to do if they spot a police car on the road.

“If we’re driving on the freeway in our police car, get the f--k out of the way,” she said, adding “I can go 90 miles an hour, you can’t. You can’t do that. So get the f--k out of the way. If us officers stay behind you long enough, we can find a reason to pull you over.”

Some people saw it as implying that police are exempt from the law and do not have to follow it. Others found it alarming because she claimed police could “find” a pretext to stop people. Some people believed she was misusing her position of authority.

The Federal Way Police Department launched an investigation following the video, according to Seattle Weekly.

She ended up receiving a 10-hour unpaid suspension for posting the video. Equal to one shift.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.