Aggressive owl in Seattle area park prompts officials to recommend people wear helmets

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — People who go to a park south of Seattle are being advised to bring hats, umbrellas or even a helmet because of an aggressive owl.

In a tweet this week the city of SeaTac highlighted a warning about a “very aggressive owl” known to frequent North SeaTac Park.

Chase Gunnell of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife told KIRO that in the fall young owls can become aggressive as they learn how to protect their habitat.

SeaTac is about 14 miles south of Seattle.

