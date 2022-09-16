Bend Safeway reopens for first time since deadly shooting

BEND Ore. (KPTV) – It’s been just over two weeks since a man killed two people and fired several rounds from an AR-15 style rifle at a Bend Safeway. The store has now reopened for the first time since the shooting on Aug. 28.

One customer told FOX 12 while it feels strange to be back, he’s noticed some changes.

“Well first thing when you walk into the door you run into a security guard, so that’s different,” said Bend resident David Snaeer. “People just seem to be doing their normal thing in there -- shopping. This is usually a pretty busy store all the time.”

Safeway issued a brief statement on the reopening saying, “We are so grateful for our team members, as well as for the Bend Community.”

