Cooler next two days, staying mainly dry

Good morning! It’s a cool & dry start to our Friday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A weak cold front is approaching the northern Oregon and Washington Coast. A few showers will develop along that front between mid to late morning, but most of the showers should fall apart before moving inland. Don’t be surprised if you see some sprinkles across the metro area between midday and the mid-afternoon. Surfaces should stay dry all day. Expect a cooler day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temps should come up just shy of 70 degrees.

A stronger weather system (low pressure system) will drop southward out of the Gulf of Alaska on Saturday. This system will stay offshore of the Pacific Northwest, and so will most of the precipitation. However, a few showers will be possible between Saturday night and early Sunday. Expect another cool day Saturday, followed by increasing sunshine Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Most of next week looks nice, considering we are entering the back half of September. Weak high pressure will build overhead, bringing sunny days and high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Our nights continue to grow longer, so temps will stay cool. Expect lows to range between the low to mid 50s in urban areas, and 40s elsewhere.

Have a great Friday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.