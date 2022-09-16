Lockdown lifted at Clackamas High school

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas High School was put under lockdown on Friday morning but it has since been lifted, according to school officials.

“There was a lockdown today at Clackamas High School. The lockdown has ended and all students and staff are safe,” tweeted Clackamas Schools at 12:22 p.m.

At 12:02 p.m. the Clackmas County Sheriff tweeted, “There is NO active threat at Clackamas High School.” Adding, “Details to follow.”

This is a developing news story and will be updated as FOX 12 gathers more information.

