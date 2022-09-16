Man dies after being hit by driver while crossing Hwy 99E in Woodburn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hit and killed by a driver on Highway 99E in Woodburn on Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 99E near milepost 31. OSP said an investigation revealed 59-year-old William Morrison, of Woodburn, was crossing the highway when he was hit by a white GMC Sierra.

Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said the driver of the GMC stayed at the scene.

Traffic on Highway 99E was affected for about five hours.

OSP said the crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.