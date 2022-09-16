Medical examiner seeks help confirming identity of man found dead in Vancouver

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is hoping the public can help them confirm the identify of a man who was found dead last month.

The medical examiner’s office says the man is presumed to be 68-year-old James Zephyrus Smith. He was found dead in his home on Aug. 6, and his cause and manner of death are pending. The medical examiner’s office says they need help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity.

It is believed he was born in New Jersey and named Joseph Gene Quagliani. He is believed to have been know by that name until 2011 when his name changed to James Zephyrus Smith.

The medical examiner’s office says it is believed he lived in the Pacific Northwest since the early 1990s, residing in King and Clark counties, and the Hillsboro area.

At the time of his death, the medical examiner’s office says he lived in Vancouver and frequented local dog parks with two greyhounds. He was also a volunteer for the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to email nikki.costa@clark.wa.gov.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.