More clouds than sun through Saturday, but mainly (or all?) dry

We’ve seen a mix of clouds and sunshine again today and that has kept high temperatures close to normal, in the low-mid 70s. Expect more of the same both Friday and Saturday, but with just a slight chance for a shower (unlikely) or a sprinkle (more likely) tomorrow midday or afternoon. One change for tomorrow is a cooler airmass arriving and that will hold temperatures closer to 70 in the afternoon. In fact some of us will stay in the 60s tomorrow.

A weak system moves down the coastline Saturday and brings lots of showers/rain into California. But much of Oregon north of Roseburg stays dry that day since all the “storm energy” is headed south. Most likely the vast majority of NW Oregon and SW Washington will remain dry Saturday.

Some “wrap-around” showers may move back north over us early Sunday, but even that’s a big question right now. So much of Sunday should be dry too.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

Next workweek looks very nice with abundant sunshine. Daytime highs will warm to around 80 degrees and lows drop down into the 40s and 50s…Nice early fall weather!

There’s no sign of a soaking rain in the next 7-10 days…we’re lucky we had that soaking in June!

