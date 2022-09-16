Mostly cloudy & cool Saturday, late shower chances

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We wrapped up the work week with a cloudy, cooler day thanks to a weak cold front. Some sprinkles were popping up on radar Friday afternoon, but it doesn’t look like anything reached the ground. Our high temps will likely top out in the upper 60s.

Clouds will thicken up overnight and Saturday morning as a stronger weather system drops down from the north. Plan for a mostly cloudy but likely dry day tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. This low pressure system is bringing quite a bit of rain to northern California, but we won’t get as much in our region. Best chances for some light showers west of the Cascades are after sundown tomorrow to early Sunday morning. Higher elevations are more likely to see that precipitation, and with the snow level dropping to 6,500 feet tomorrow, it’s possible the highest elevations in the mountains see a light wintry mix.

After an early shower chance Sunday morning, skies will clear up around the metro area in the evening. Monday and beyond look sunnier and dry with above-average temperatures in the upper 70s- we may even hit 80! Nights will remain cool.

