OSP: Alcohol, speed likely factors in Hwy 18 crash that left 2 people dead

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on the highway near milepost 42. Oregon State Police said an investigation showed an eastbound Hyundai Santa Fe attempted to pass a Acura MDX when it hit the back of the Acura while passing, then re-entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Peterbilt dump truck.

The driver and passenger in the Hyundai, identified as 62-year-old Richard Humphrey and 77-year-old Patricia Humphrey, both from Dayton, died at the scene. OSP said the Humphrey’s dog also died in the crash.

The drivers of the Acura and dump truck were not injured.

According to OSP, alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.

Traffic on Highway 18 was affected for about five hours during the crash investigation.

