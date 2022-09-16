PPB, Crime Stoppers seek help to solve 2020 deadly shooting of 31-year-old man

Harold Andrew Major
Harold Andrew Major(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public’s help to solve a deadly shooting that happened nearly two years ago.

On Nov. 7, 2020, just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Southeast 33rd Avenue. Officers arrived to the area and found a man, identified as 31-year-old Harold Andrew Major, suffering from a gunshot wound. Major was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major’s death was ruled a homicide.

Police said evidence of a drive-by shooting was found in an intersection near the crime scene. Investigators do not believe Major was involved in what led to the shooting and do not believe he was the intended target.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrested in this case. Anyone who would like to submit a tip - you can remain anonymous - can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
OSP: Alcohol, speed likely factors in Hwy 18 crash that left 2 people dead
Damaged patrol vehicle
Suspect wanted after crashing into patrol vehicle in Gresham; Deputy, K9 not hurt
James Zephyrus Smith
Medical examiner seeks help confirming identity of man found dead in Vancouver
Ambulance Light
Oregon couple killed in southeast Idaho small plane crash