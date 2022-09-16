PPB, Crime Stoppers seek help to solve 2020 deadly shooting of 31-year-old man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public’s help to solve a deadly shooting that happened nearly two years ago.

On Nov. 7, 2020, just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Southeast 33rd Avenue. Officers arrived to the area and found a man, identified as 31-year-old Harold Andrew Major, suffering from a gunshot wound. Major was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major’s death was ruled a homicide.

Police said evidence of a drive-by shooting was found in an intersection near the crime scene. Investigators do not believe Major was involved in what led to the shooting and do not believe he was the intended target.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrested in this case. Anyone who would like to submit a tip - you can remain anonymous - can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.

