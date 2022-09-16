Sam Barlow HS soccer and basketball star commits to Oregon State

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 meets up with a Sam Barlow High School senior who is a leader on and off the field and court in Gresham.

It’s a pitch perfect senior season for No. 18 in the blue and gold.

“I have been playing with these girls since I was super little and that means a lot to me,” said Kennedie Shuler.

While soccer was Shuler’s first passion, hoops is her main squeeze.

“After the run we made in basketball, it just feels good to wear Barlow on my jersey,” she said.

The Oregon State commit and her Bruins made school history last March, marching to the Chiles Center for their first state representation in 20 years. The girls team pulled Barlow’s deepest trail in the tourney since 1983 with a first ever appearance in the championship game.

“Obviously, we made a really great run last year and brought our community together, and I think that was the most special part about it,” Shuler said.

The 6A runners-up have unfinished business on the court as does Shuler in “the beautiful game” before becoming a Beaver.

“I just knew that was going to be the best place for me to thrive and being close to home is nice too,” she said.

A surgically repaired ankle and the pandemic wiped out her sophomore seasons. Junior year was then all hoops. Shuler’s recent return to soccer saw a cathartic comeback.

“When I came back out here, I knew it was the right decision after I scored my first goal, my first game back. That feeling came back and I am glad to be back,” she said.

Named to the Mt. Hood All Conference team as a freshman to this final run of fun with her buds and Bruins’ head coach Jay Jacobsen.

“Jay always does a good job just making us so connected and her gives so much time to us and he is such a players’ coach,” said Shuler.

When not on the field, or in the gym, Shuler can be found at the center of it all under the Friday night lights as the ASB Spirit Commissioner.

“Obviously, coming back from COVID, we were wearing masks last year in the stands and I thought it could be better, and I just want to bring that culture back we had when it was my freshman year,” she said. “It was some of the best times, and I just wanted to bring that back and be involved and make those decisions.”

