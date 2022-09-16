Suspect wanted after crashing into patrol vehicle in Gresham; Deputy, K9 not hurt

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County deputy working on a public safety mission on Sunday was hit by a reckless driver, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies, along with Gresham police officers, were performing a public safety mission on the evening of Sept. 11. The sheriff’s office said authorities conducted 45 traffic stops, made five arrest, and seized one firearm during the mission.

During the mission, a deputy spotted a black sedan driving at a high-rate of speed and swerving through lanes. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the sedan accelerated, turned toward the patrol vehicle, and crashed head-on into it.

Thankfully, the deputy and his K9 were not injured in the crash.

After the crash, the suspect got out of the sedan and ran east into the Mount Hood Community College campus, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect has not been caught, and a description of the suspect was not released.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with surveillance video at their homes or businesses in the area of Mount Hood Community College to check their video. Deputies are particularly interested in the area of Northeast Kane Drive and Northeast 23rd Street in Gresham between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. Anyone with video surveillance that shows suspicious activity during that time frame is asked to call the tip line at 503-988-0560.

“I’m grateful that our deputy and K9 were not hurt as a result of this suspect’s reckless and careless actions,” Sheriff Mike Reese said. “Missions, such as these, interrupt violence and deter criminal activity, and they have made a positive impact in the communities we serve, and we will continue the missions into the future.”

