Teen killed in high-speed crash on I-205 near Salmon Creek, driver arrested

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An 18-year-old driver was arrested after a deadly crash on Interstate 205 near Salmon Creek Thursday night, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on I-205 near the Northeast 134th Street exit. WSP said an investigation revealed the driver of a 2018 Toyota Camry was northbound when they lost control, left the roadway, then struck a guardrail and a large signpost.

The passenger, identified as a 17-year-old boy from La Center, Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released. The driver of the Toyota, identified as Ethan A. Clonts, was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest for treatment of unknown injuries.

WSP said excessive speed was the cause of the crash and drugs or alcohol were involved. Clonts was booked into the Clark County Jail for vehicular homicide after he was released from the hospital.

No additional details about the crash have been released by WSP at this time.

