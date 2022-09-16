Tennessee woman charged with killing mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police arrested a woman in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the death of her mother.

WVLT reported investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. The victim’s name has not been released.

Deputies said in the court documents that they were called to the home in west Knox County just after 10 p.m. Tuesday after a family member found the victim inside the house.

Witnesses told police that Holt and her mother both lived at the home and were last seen together at 12:30 p.m. that day.

Police said in the report that Holt allegedly killed her mother with a cutting instrument and fled in a vehicle with the family’s dog.

Investigators arrested Holt and charged her with first-degree murder. She is currently in the Knox County Detention Center and is scheduled for a bond hearing on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.