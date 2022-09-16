US Highway 2 northeast of Seattle to remain closed through Monday

A WSDOT sign informs drivers that US 2 is closed.
A WSDOT sign informs drivers that US 2 is closed.(Washington State Department of Transportation)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM PDT
SEATTLE (KPTV) - As personnel working on the Bolt Creek fire clear debris and secure trees and boulders that could tumble into the roadway, U.S. Highway 2 northeast of Seattle will remain closed between Index and Skykomish through at least Monday.

According to The Seattle Times, the closure might remain longer. On Wednesday night, according to officials, a sizable Douglas fir tree that had been damaged by fire toppled, slid across the road, and broke through the guardrail.

The Bolt Creek Fire burns in NW Washington.
The Bolt Creek Fire burns in NW Washington.(Bolt Creek Fire / Facebook)

The Washington State Department of Transportation has been clearing the road and restoring access for firefighters. On Monday, emergency responders will determine whether the road can be opened.

According to Rachel Lipsky of Northwest Incident Management Team 8, the announcement of the highway closure approaching Stevens Pass is being made so that travelers can make appropriate plans.

As of Thursday the blaze had burned an estimated 14.75 square miles.

