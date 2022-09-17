Albany man dies after being hit by car in Corvallis alley

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - An Albany man was killed and being hit by a car in downtown Corvallis early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Corvallis Police Department said at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in an alley in the 100 block of Southwest Second Street. They provided life-saving measures to the 42-year-old Albany man. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said they learned the man was already on the ground in the alley when he was hit by the car. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (541) 766-6924.

