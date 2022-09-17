Cooler & Cloudier Saturday, Shower Chance Late

Good morning!

We’ve had some clear skies early this morning, which has allowed temperatures to cool down nicely, but the clouds will increase through this morning and we will se a mostly cloudy day with some sunbreaks later on. The clouds should keep temperatures cooler again today, right around 70° or just below. A trough of low pressure just offshore is pushing the clouds into our region, but most of the precipitation is expected to be located further south. However, we still have a chance of a few showers, primarily between tonight and tomorrow morning. Models show very little accumulation is expected, if we get any.

Tomorrow we will see skies clear through the day and warmer temperatures, back in the upper 70s, close to 80. The next few days will be warm and mostly sunny to start next week. Highs will be in the 80s Monday and Tuesday. By the middle of the week we should see temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 70s.

In to the middle of the week it looks like we will see another chance for a few showers. This comes as we officially welcome in the fall equinox. Hope everyone had a great summer! You should get a few more days of summer-like weather early this coming week!

