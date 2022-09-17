‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on their experiences and through the human act of writing a letter, to connect with others from different backgrounds and beliefs.

“While at first this can be daunting or challenging, many letter writers find that they’re able to work through these experiences by writing them out, and through this, make a really impactful connection with another person,” Solares-Steger said.

The Dear Stranger project, launched in 2014, asks people to write a letter from a prompt and then mail it to their central address. Letters are swapped anonymously, and each person receives a letter from the person who received the one they wrote.

“What happens next is up to the writers. If they’d like to write back, they can do so through Oregon Humanities.”

The prompt for this year is:

Who or what should we remember?

How do you make new memories, and how do you process old ones?

When do you choose to document them, and when do you hold them internally?

Letters must be received by Oct. 31 and mailed to:

Dear Stranger c/o Oregon Humanities

610 SW Alder, Suite 1111

Portland, OR 97205

To learn more and fill out a required release form, people can visit the Oregon Humanities website.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.