Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.

Firefighters said everyone in the building was able to get out safely. They are being assisted by the Red Cross. There are no injuries reported.

An investigator is responding but a cause of the fire has not been determined.

