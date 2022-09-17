Man found dead after single-vehicle crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Salem early Saturday morning, the Salem Police Department said.

SPD said at about 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Hawthorne Avenue and Hyacinth Street Northeast. When they arrived, they found a car off the road in a drainage ditch. They found the driver inside the vehicle dead.

The driver has been identified as 34-year-old Hector Manuel Zepeda Briseno.

The traffic team is investigating. They believe speed may have been a factor.

