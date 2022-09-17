Man found injured next to car on MAX tracks in E Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured after police responded to a shooting and a car that was stuck on the MAX tracks on East Burnside Street in Portland early Saturday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 14400 block of East Burnside Street. When they arrived, they found an injured man next to a car that ended up on the MAX tracks. Police have not said if the man was shot or if there are any other victims.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. They injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate. Multiple people have been detained, but no one has been arrested. If anyone has any information and has not spoken to police, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST and reference case number 22-250528.

