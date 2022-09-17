Vancouver considering 3rd ‘Safe Stay Community’ site for houseless residents

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The city of Vancouver is looking to establish a third Safe Stay Community to provide shelter and services to the city’s houseless population.

The site under consideration is at Daniels and West 11th Street, about a block away from Clark County Superior Court. The vacant lot is currently used for parking and is surrounded by various local businesses.

Sallie Reavey owns the Briar Rose Inn across the street from the proposed site. She’s concerned about how the Safe Stay Community will affect the neighborhood and property values. People who work in the area said they’re already having problems with people sleeping on their porches and leaving trash behind.

On Monday the city will decide whether to grant a license which would allow the lot near the courthouse to be considered. If the license is granted, a public comment period would follow so that residents can voice their concerns.

Vancouver currently has two Safe Stay Communities at 4915 East Fourth Plain Boulevard and 11400 Northeast 51st Circle. The communities have staff on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

