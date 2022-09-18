4 injured, driver arrested after crash on SR500 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Four people were injured, and a driver is facing charges after a three-car rollover crash near Orchards in Clark County on Saturday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol said just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to State Route 500 just east of Northeast 212th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car rolled over on its top and another that was in a field south of the road.

Troopers learned three cars were involved. A westbound car crossed a double yellow center line and hit an eastbound car. That car crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a third vehicle head-on. Four people between the second and third cars were taken to a hospital.

WSP said it arrested the driver of the first car, 51-year-old Darin Lint of Vancouver. He is facing a charge of vehicular assault. Drugs or alcohol are being investigated as a factor in the crash.

