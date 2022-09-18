‘Beavs taking over Portland’: Oregon State at Providence Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the Oregon State Beavers’ final non-conference game on Saturday, fans enjoyed a treat that hasn’t been this sweet in decades.

Four kids waiting outside before game time were eager to see their team take the field, “Go Beavers!”

“This is a great day,” said Beavers fan Scooby Stanley. “This is such a great day. I’m so excited, Beavers. Go, Beavers!”

Thousands of fans tailgated and got ready to attend what used to be a tradition. But it’s been 32 years since the team made the trek up Interstate 5 to play at what is now Providence Park.

“Oh, my gosh,” Stanley said when he heard how long it’s been. “Really? Now I even feel better about this!”

Catherine, another fan of the Beavers added, “Beavs in Portland. They’re taking over Portland!”

“Go, Beavers!” Stanley shouted.

The food truck owners and operators were equally thrilled by the crowds of fans.

Jason of the Twisted Gyro food truck said they can’t take sides.

“We got to stay a little bit neutral. We love the Ducks; we love the Beavs. But,” Jason said looking around at all the Beavers fans nearby, “since I’m here right now – Go Beavs! Let’s go Beavs!”

With tons of fans ready to munch before the game, there were a lot of hungry mouths to feed and business was booming, Jason said.

“We love being in the community of Portland,” Jason said. “It’s a big vibe down here right now.”

A vibe some fans are hoping will guide their home team to a win.

“You know,” Catherine said, “total domination.”

