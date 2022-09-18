Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Beaverton location

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing 150 of its stores across the nation, with one of those locations in Beaverton.

The retailer released a list of 56 stores it is shutting down and the store on Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard is on that list. No official closing date has been announced but all stores are expected to close by the end of the year.

The company is trying to rescue itself and keep from having to file bankruptcy by cutting jobs and closing stores.

