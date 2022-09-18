Bend area home total loss in fire, 3 cats missing

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A housefire north of Bend destroyed a home Saturday afternoon and displaced the single resident, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.

At 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a ‘70s-era manufactured home on 97th Street in the Tumalo area.

Using a water tender, the fire was quickly controlled, but the house and everything inside was a total loss. Crews remained at the scene until after 7:30 p.m.

The single occupant of the home was away when the blaze began, and their three cats are missing. Firefighters said the building had a pet door that the cats may have used to escape the flames.

Investigators said the fire began outside, in the front deck area. While they are unsure of the cause, they determined it to be accidental.

The Red Cross responded with aid for the occupant, a renter, who did not have renter’s insurance.

Bend Fire & Rescue said they encourage anyone who is renting or leasing their residence to have renter’s insurance, which can be very inexpensive and may also cover living expenses in the event that a home becomes uninhabitable.

To learn more about renter’s insurance, people can visit this Oregon.gov website.

