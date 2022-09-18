Early shower chances Sunday, then dry and warmer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We saw mostly cloudy skies today-- but because the clouds were thin, we still got a pretty nice, bright day! High temperatures will top out in the low 70s in Portland.

Showers and some thunderstorms are pushing north through the state. As of 5:15 p.m., those thunderstorms are mostly in the mountains and east of the mountains, including northeast Oregon. We’re just seeing showers along the south coast. Those showers won’t reach us in the Portland area until late tonight or early tomorrow morning, but we’ll have to see how much precipitation we end up getting-- some models aren’t giving us much more than trace amounts in the western valleys. Higher elevation areas and eastern Oregon may see a bit more rain accumulation, since scattered showers may continue in those spots throughout the day Sunday and thunderstorms could produce heavier rainfall.

After the early morning showers, clouds will decrease throughout the day tomorrow leading to partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Dry, warmer days are on deck to start the next work week! Temperatures could be in the mid 80s in Portland on Monday, and in the low 80s on Tuesday. We could see some shower chances again mid-to-late week, but we’re trending dry and warm again as we look ahead to next weekend.

