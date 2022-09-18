VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A high school robotics club with the Battle Ground School District has been awarded a $10,000 grant by a Kent, Wash. business, the district announced on Friday.

The club, CloverBots, is run by Todd Ferris, a Prairie High School photography teacher and retired engineer. The school district said CloverBots was chosen for the annual Pegasus Award, offered by Saxton Bradley, Inc, out of dozens of applicants.

Last school year, the club finished second in the FIRST Robotics regional competition at the Oregon State Fairgrounds.

“It takes a lot of money to take part in competitions like this,” Ferris said. “You have to buy all the parts and materials and pay entrance fees to the competitions. So this grant will go a long way toward building this program.”

N Vancouver high school robotics club awarded $10,000 grant (Battle Ground Public Schools)

High school sophomore Jared Femling said he’s looking forward to building on his experience from last year.

“The competitions are really fun because teams even share parts or advice,” Femling said. “The atmosphere is really nice and there’s a lot of teamwork. I’m excited to get back to state this year and maybe even qualify for the world competition. It’s going to be a really tough challenge, but I’m excited for that.”

Ferris said robotics competitions are a chance for students to tackle a project similar to a real-world engineering job.

“Throughout the rest of the year students are working on smaller projects that are designed to succeed,” Ferris said. “This competition is three months; the robot may work or it may not. It involves all the aspects of design. I enjoy watching the transition of students going from being intimidated by even the thought of doing all of this to realizing ‘I can do this.”

