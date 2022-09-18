Oregon AG launches state abortion laws explainer webpage

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the state of Oregon has launched a webpage to explain the state’s abortion laws, announced Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Friday.

The webpage, found on the Department of Justice website, contains a detailed list of questions and answers, along with downloadable PDF handouts in English and Spanish.

“I hope anybody with questions about abortion access in Oregon will utilize and share this easy-to-understand resource,” Rosenblum said. “We are also working hard to provide more resources for Oregonians and others seeking reproductive healthcare in this post-Dobbs era.”

Information covered in the guide include questions about state laws, immigration status, public and private insurance regulations, confidentiality and telemedicine.

People can visit the website here.

