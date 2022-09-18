Police looking for owners of two bikes seized in Washington Co.

Police looking for owners of two bikes seized in Washington Co.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find the owners of two electric bicycles, they announced Sunday.

Detectives recently seized the following bikes and believe they were stolen:

  • Pedego, DeFender XC1
  • Ride1UP, Class 3 500W

Anyone with information about the owners of the bikes is asked to call the Washington County non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.

