PPB team serving search warrant arrests teen for attempted murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old accused of shooting a man was arrested for attempted murder after officers served a search warrant in north Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said on Sept. 8, officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and survived. The Enhanced Community Safety Team identified the teenager and another man as suspects.

On Friday, the other man was taken into custody.

On Saturday, investigators learned the teenager was in the 4600 block of North Fessenden Street. The Special Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team executed a search warrant. The 17-year-old was arrested without incident.

PPB said additional evidence from the shooting was found at the location. With the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, more evidence was found at a home in the 7000 block of Southwest Canyon Drive.

The teenager was taken to the juvenile detention center on the following charges:

· Second-degree Attempted Murder

· First-degree assault

· Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

